QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after buying an additional 229,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,228,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.80 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

