Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 652,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

