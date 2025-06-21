Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,056 United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

