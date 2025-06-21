Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

