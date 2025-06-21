Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.