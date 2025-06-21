Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $5,288,000.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Ocko sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $5,288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,903,999.24. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ocko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 186.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 908,808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

