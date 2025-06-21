Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $332.33.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

