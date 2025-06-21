Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,418 GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get GSK alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in GSK by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 216,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in GSK by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. GSK’s payout ratio is 87.11%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.