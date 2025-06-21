Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.