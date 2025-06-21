Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.