Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 873,191 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,191 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

