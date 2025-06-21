Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

