Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.