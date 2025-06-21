Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.