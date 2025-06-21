Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

