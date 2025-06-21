Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,928 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

