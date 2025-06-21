Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $113,896,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.09 and a 200 day moving average of $253.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.63.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

