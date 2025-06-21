Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after acquiring an additional 461,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after acquiring an additional 450,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after acquiring an additional 371,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,580,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $1,856,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,505,490. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:NOC opened at $497.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.35 and a 200 day moving average of $482.96. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $422.69 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.