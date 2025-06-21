S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.16 and a 200-day moving average of $503.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

