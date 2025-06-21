Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.44 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 210.70 ($2.83). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,856,627 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SPI
Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.5%
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.