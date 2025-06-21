Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.44 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 210.70 ($2.83). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,856,627 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £839.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

