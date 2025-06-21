Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $143,113,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $1,614,935.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,762.75. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,188 shares of company stock worth $13,578,866 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.