State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,003,697 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 357,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $85.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,282.88. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

