Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,284,603 shares.

Get Tern alerts:

Tern Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The company has a market cap of £7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.84) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tern Company Profile

In related news, insider Iain Ross bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,200 ($2,958.58). Also, insider Ian Ritchie bought 227,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,553.76 ($6,123.94). 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.