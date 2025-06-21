The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $265.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

