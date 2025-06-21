Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

NYSE:TOL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

