Top Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and TC Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated and traded on Canadian securities exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and its junior counterpart, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). By holding these shares, investors participate in a company’s profits through dividend payouts and share-price appreciation. Canadian stocks span a range of industries—most notably energy, mining and financial services—reflecting the country’s economic strengths. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 3,175,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 1,560,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 4,694,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 1,794,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 1,170,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.

