TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $84,641.16. This represents a 89.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 2.10. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.