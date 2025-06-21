Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE TPH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.