U.S. GoldMining (USGO) vs. The Competition Financial Review

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$8.48 million -13.51 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $2.70 billion $498.10 million -9.15

U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have a beta of -0.97, meaning that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -154.22% -134.61% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 382 2132 2548 116 2.46

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.33%. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining rivals beat U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

