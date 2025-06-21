Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $473.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.50. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

