Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

