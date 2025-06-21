Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,885,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $270.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

