Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.77 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.