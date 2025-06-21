Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

