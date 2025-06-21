Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $640,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

