Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sonos alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sonos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 861,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,123 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Sonos Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SONO opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Sonos announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.