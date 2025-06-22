Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.09. Abacus Life shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 378,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Abacus Life Stock Down 3.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abacus Life by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abacus Life by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

