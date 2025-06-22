Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.