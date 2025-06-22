Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $61.26.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
