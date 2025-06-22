Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $210.08 and last traded at $210.27. 20,542,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,079,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.53.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

