Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CLSA upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Noble Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

