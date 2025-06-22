Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $4,072.24

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,072.24.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,644.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,698.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,523.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,801.49 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 160.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

