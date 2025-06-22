Analyzing DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) and Its Peers

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DICK’S Sporting Goods
|$13.44 billion
|$1.17 billion
|12.42
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors
|$13.94 billion
|$608.19 million
|13.71
DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DICK’S Sporting Goods
|1
|9
|9
|0
|2.42
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors
|207
|1720
|2639
|79
|2.56
DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $220.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 6.33%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DICK’S Sporting Goods
|8.49%
|38.06%
|11.28%
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors
|7.47%
|8.13%
|13.33%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
DICK’S Sporting Goods peers beat DICK’S Sporting Goods on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.