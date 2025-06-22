Analyzing Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) & Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Energy and Canadian Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Utilities 0 0 0 0 0.00

Origin Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than Canadian Utilities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Origin Energy and Canadian Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Origin Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Origin Energy pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Energy and Canadian Utilities”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 15.06 Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.54

Canadian Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Energy beats Canadian Utilities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The ATCO EnPower segment provides hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas electricity generation; natural gas storage; industrial water solutions; clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas; and provides whole-home solutions. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.