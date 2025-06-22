Andrew Priestley Sells 13,913 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.07. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jabil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

