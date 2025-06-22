Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.24. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

