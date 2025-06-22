Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $81.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.56.
Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Aptiv Stock Down 1.0%
NYSE APTV opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.