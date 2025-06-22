Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $81.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.56.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

