ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $89.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,460,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 233,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,812.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 193,892 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $68.78 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

