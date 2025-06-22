ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $89.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.42.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $68.78 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
