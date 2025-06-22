Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $93.07 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,853,750. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,601,777 shares of company stock valued at $141,082,321.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,824.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 149,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

