Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245,638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $3,199,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AVY opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.